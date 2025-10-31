© 2025 WFAE

Manhunt for a man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing a sheriff’s deputy continues

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
Craven County Sheriff's Office

The manhunt for a man accused of killing his grandmother and later stabbing a sheriff’s deputy trying to arrest him continues.

Law enforcement from Craven County and statewide have been searching for Dominic Connelly in the Vanceboro area for days, after the body of his grandmother, Patricia Lopedote was found inside her burning home on Saturday.

Craven County Sheriff's Office

A 9-1-1 call reported that Connelly was seen in the bathroom of the Bojangles in Vanceboro on Wednesday, and officials said he stabbed a deputy responding to the call and ran off.

The deputy was treated and released from the hospital.

Previous coverage: Search for man wanted for killing his grandmother intensifies after he stabbed deputy and escaped capture

The search for Connelly has included K9s, drones, and a helicopter, as well as saturated patrols overnight.

Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary, West Craven Middle, and West Craven High School were closed on Thursday. Those schools will have a remote learning day on Friday for students and staff. West Craven High School has also canceled its Eagles Fall Fest, which was scheduled for Friday evening.

Screenshot
NCDOT

Connelly is charged with a long list of crimes connected to both his grandmother’s death and the altercation with the deputy, including murder, arson, attempted murder, and assaulting an officer.

The sheriff’s department is asking people to lock their doors, windows, and vehicles and to report anything suspicious immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
