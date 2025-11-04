© 2025 WFAE

Randolph Commission sets public hearing for reorganization of local library's Board of Trustees

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 4, 2025 at 12:14 PM EST
Several speakers voiced their support for the Randolph County Public Library Board of Trustees at the county commission meeting on Monday.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Several speakers voiced their support for the Randolph County Public Library Board of Trustees at the County Commission meeting on Monday.

The Randolph County Board of Commissioners announced Monday night that it will hold a public hearing in December on the reorganization of the local library’s Board of Trustees.

The move comes several weeks after trustees voted to keep the children’s book Call Me Max, about a transgender boy, in the kids’ section following a request that it be relocated.

Commissioners confirmed to WFDD that an effort was underway to remove and replace the trustees over that decision, but that they’d first need to hold a public hearing with 30 days’ notice.

Even though it wasn’t on this meeting’s agenda, the issue brought several residents out to speak on the issue. Most of them, like Susie Scott, expressed support for the library board.

“This board made the courageous decision to keep our library welcoming and relevant to all of their patrons," Scott said. "They did not bow to political pressure, and we should be applauding their integrity.”

On the other side of the issue, a few speakers said they supported a review of the current board and disagreed with the “Call Me Max” decision, including Commissioner Lester Rivenbark's wife, Amanda.

"You, as our commissioners, appoint to this board, and I do not feel that this board is representing the citizens of Randolph County well," she said.

The public hearing will be held on Dec. 8.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
