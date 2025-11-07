© 2025 WFAE

Race for Thomasville mayor could go to recount

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:41 PM EST
A mural in downtown Thomasville
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
A mural in downtown Thomasville

Davidson County election officials met on Friday to count supplemental ballots in a close race to decide Thomasville’s mayor.

Following the review, the complete but still unofficial results show that incumbent Mayor Raleigh York Jr. holds a 17-vote lead over JacQuez Johnson.

Elections officials considered 36 provisional ballots and approved 26 of them.

Provisional ballots are cast when there is an issue over the voter’s eligibility. For example, they may not have had adequate photo ID at the time they voted.

Davidson County Elections officials say the updated results of the review have been provided to the State Board of Elections.

The difference between York and Johnson is less than one percent of more than 2,300 votes cast in the race.

The contest remains close enough that Johnson could call for a recount.
Paul Garber
