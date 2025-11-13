© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Child sex crime sting yields 23 arrests in the Piedmont

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:27 PM EST
The founder of the Invictus Task Force speaks at a press conference
Courtesy FOX8
Invictus Task Force founder and CEO Ray Dawson speaks during Thursday's press conference in Alamance County.

On Thursday, local sheriff's departments announced the arrests of nearly two dozen alleged sex offenders in the Piedmont.

"Operation Ghost Wire" was conducted over two weeks in October by the Invictus Task Force. The nonprofit organization partners with law enforcement to combat the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children. This collaboration between sheriff’s departments in Alamance, Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties led to the arrest of 23 individuals for allegedly attempting to engage in sexual contact with minors or for possessing child sex abuse material. 

At the joint press conference, Invictus CEO and Founder Ray Dawson said in 2019, his office received 5,000 cyber tips — images and videos depicting sexual abuse of a child — and that number is on the rise. 

"And last month in October, we had over 6,800 of those cyber tips in the state of North Carolina alone in one month," says Dawson. "We are not going to enforce our way out of this. It’s going to take us to collaborate together with parents and people that are in a position of trust over our children because we’re going to have to educate our way out of this. This is a parenting problem."

To raise awareness, the Task Force is hosting prevention programs in Graham for parents and teenagers in January.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford