Helene-hit municipalities receive $14M in small business infrastructure grants

Municipalities across Western North Carolina are receiving $14 million in funding to rebuild sidewalks, replace sewer pipes and address other infrastructure needs. The funding, administered by the state Department of Commerce, is aimed at helping small businesses recover after Hurricane Helene.

The latest round of Small Business Infrastructure Grants will fund projects in nine municipalities. They include critical sewer repairs in Maggie Valley, a new stormwater system in Spruce Pine and part of a new water main in Bryson City.

Many of the projects include repairing and upgrading sidewalks. In Asheville, Biltmore Village will receive nearly $2.5 million for brick sidewalks, curbing, ADA-accessible ramps and stormwater management infrastructure.

Kara Irani, director of public relations for the Historic Biltmore Village Association, said local businesses are thrilled. The funding, Irani said, will help make the area more accessible to visitors and resilient to future storms.

“Especially for infrastructure support, this kind of funding will truly help ensure that we can continue to provide a quality experience for people visiting our area for a long time to come,” Irani told BPR in an interview Thursday.

Nearly $32 million remains in the Small Business Infrastructure Grant program, out of the total $55 million appropriated by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Josh Stein earlier this year.

Local governments can continue to apply for funding to rebuild damaged infrastructure that’s essential to local small businesses. More details are available on the state Department of Commerce website here .

The full list of projects included in the latest round of funding is below:

City of Asheville:

$871,649 to restore approximately 3,000 square yards of historic brick sidewalks in Biltmore Village to preserve its character and improve accessibility and flood resilience.

$968,622 to support the reconstruction of 36 ADA-accessible ramps throughout Biltmore Village.

$652,530 to support the replacement of approximately 2,231 linear feet of historic curbing in Biltmore Village to improve stormwater management and restore the district’s historic aesthetic.

Buncombe County: $979,069 to support the repair and reconstruction of 1.2 miles of sidewalks in Swannanoa to strengthen pedestrian connections to local businesses and enhance safety.

Town of Black Mountain: $1 million to support the replacement of 710 linear feet of stormwater pipe along Sutton Avenue to reduce flood risk and improve community resilience and economic vitality.

Town of Maggie Valley:

$928,320 to support the replacement of the municipal sewer pipe and bridge structure along U.S. 276 spanning Jonathan Creek to restore critical sewer service. (Emergency grant awarded October 23, 2025.)

$626,300 to support stabilization and site preparation to protect critical sewer infrastructure at Jonathan Creek along US 276. (Emergency grant awarded October 23, 2025.)



City of Hendersonville:

$850,000 to support the installation of 2,700 feet of new 10-inch waterline and fire hydrants to improve service redundancy and fire safety at Cane Creek Industrial Park.

$946,000 to support the restoration of 1,000 feet of downtown sidewalk and stormwater drainage along 7th Avenue East to ensure ADA compliance and prevent future damage.



Town of Hot Springs:

$267,182 to support the replacement of 300 square yards of deteriorated sidewalk and stormwater improvements along South Main Street to strengthen connectivity downtown.

$641,238 to support the reconstruction of Bridge Street sidewalks – part of the Appalachian Trail corridor – to restore ADA access and support local businesses and tourism.

$347,179 to support the restoration of sidewalks and ADA upgrades along North and South Andrews Avenue, including improved accessibility and utility conduit installation.



Town of Marshall:

$576,467 to support the replacement of damaged sidewalks along the north side of South Main Street to restore safe pedestrian access and ADA compliance.

$931,522 to support the reconstruction of sidewalks along the south side of South Main Street with new ADA ramps, parking stalls, and utility adjustments.

$399,446 to support the reconstruction of sidewalks along the north side of North Main Street to improve drainage and restore downtown accessibility.

$595,859 to support the replacement of sidewalks along the south side of North Main Street with new ADA-compliant infrastructure to support small businesses.

$235,197 to support the replacement of sidewalks and accessibility improvements along Bridge Street to enhance safety and connectivity between commercial areas.



Town of Spruce Pine: $1 million to support the construction of new stormwater infrastructure along Sycamore Alley to protect eight local businesses and prevent property damage.

Town of Bryson City: $1 million to support the installation of 1,600 feet of new 12-inch HDPE water main under the Tuckasegee River to restore a reliable water supply for small businesses. (Emergency grant awarded September 16, 2025.)