© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

N.C. health officials investigating possible infant botulism case after formula recall

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:27 AM EST
As of Monday, 15 infants have been diagnosed with suspected or confirmed infant botulism after drinking the formula. There is one suspected case currently under investigation in North Carolina.
FDA
As of Monday, 15 infants have been diagnosed with suspected or confirmed infant botulism after drinking the formula. There is one suspected case currently under investigation in North Carolina.

State officials are warning doctors, parents and caregivers of an outbreak of infant botulism that prompted a nationwide recall of all ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.
As of Monday, 15 infants have been diagnosed with suspected or confirmed infant botulism after drinking the formula. There is one suspected case currently under investigation in North Carolina.

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the product is readily available online and may be in home pantries, so parents need to check to be sure they are not feeding it to their babies.

Botulism is a rare but serious paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin produced by a bacterium. Director of the NCDHHS Division of Public Health Kelly Kimple said it’s a serious illness and can be life-threatening.

Parents who purchased an impacted lot of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. In addition, they should also wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled formula using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms of infant botulism can take as long as several weeks to develop, so parents should remain vigilant if they used the recalled lots of formula. Parents or guardians should seek immediate medical care if the baby shows signs of poor feeding, difficulty swallowing, decreased facial expression, loss of head control, or trouble breathing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston