High Point appoints Chris Williams to city council seat

The High Point City Council appointed Chris Williams on Monday to fill the term of outgoing member Amanda Cook.

Williams previously served nine years on the council, representing Ward 2. He will now take over the at-large seat left empty by Cook, who resigned after Guilford County Democrats appointed her to a vacancy in the state legislature.

City Council Member Michael Holmes says Williams has served High Point in a variety of capacities for more than two decades.

“He has a distinguished career in the local economy, and he's someone who has a broad knowledge of the inner workings of the city government,” Holmes says.

Williams said in a Facebook post that he looks forward to continuing the city’s “forward trajectory of growth and success.”

His term runs through December 2027.