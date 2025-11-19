© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judges appear skeptical of arguments challenging NC redistricting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published November 19, 2025 at 10:22 PM EST
North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell speaks in front of the Hiram Ward Federal Building in Winston-Salem
April Laissle
/
WFDD
North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell speaks on behalf of plaintiffs in front of the Hiram Ward Federal Building in Winston-Salem.

A panel of federal judges heard arguments Wednesday in Winston-Salem in a lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s newly drawn congressional map. Plaintiffs, including civil rights groups, argue the changes dilute the voting power of Black residents in eastern North Carolina.

During the hearing, judges pressed plaintiffs on two central claims: that lawmakers redrew the map to retaliate against voters who supported Democrats in 2024, and that there was no legitimate reason to overhaul the districts at all.

Judges repeatedly interrupted attorney Hilary Klein as she made those arguments, asking whether the same objections would apply if the new boundaries benefited Democrats instead.

Outside the courthouse, Klein appeared unfazed.

“I heard a genuine pursuit to understand the nature of the claims, and to understand the law that we’re putting forth, which I really appreciated,” she said.

The new map shifts several counties between the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts, a change that is expected to give Republicans an additional seat.

Republican Senator Ralph Hise, who helped draw the districts, testified that lawmakers relied on voting data from the 2024 elections to create the new boundaries following calls from President Donald Trump to secure more safe GOP seats ahead of the midterms.

Hise denied that race factored into the process — a concern raised repeatedly by plaintiffs.

A ruling is expected by the end of November.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle