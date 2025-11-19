Federal judges appear skeptical of arguments challenging NC redistricting

A panel of federal judges heard arguments Wednesday in Winston-Salem in a lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s newly drawn congressional map. Plaintiffs, including civil rights groups, argue the changes dilute the voting power of Black residents in eastern North Carolina.

During the hearing, judges pressed plaintiffs on two central claims: that lawmakers redrew the map to retaliate against voters who supported Democrats in 2024, and that there was no legitimate reason to overhaul the districts at all.

Judges repeatedly interrupted attorney Hilary Klein as she made those arguments, asking whether the same objections would apply if the new boundaries benefited Democrats instead.

Outside the courthouse, Klein appeared unfazed.

“I heard a genuine pursuit to understand the nature of the claims, and to understand the law that we’re putting forth, which I really appreciated,” she said.

The new map shifts several counties between the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts, a change that is expected to give Republicans an additional seat.

Republican Senator Ralph Hise, who helped draw the districts, testified that lawmakers relied on voting data from the 2024 elections to create the new boundaries following calls from President Donald Trump to secure more safe GOP seats ahead of the midterms.

Hise denied that race factored into the process — a concern raised repeatedly by plaintiffs.

A ruling is expected by the end of November.