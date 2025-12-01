Don Phipps sworn in as new WS/FCS superintendent

Don Phipps was sworn in Monday morning as the new superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Phipps has worked in education for more than two decades, most recently serving as the superintendent of Caldwell County Schools.

He’s taking over for outgoing Interim Superintendent Catty Moore, who spent the last six months helping the district recover from a major financial crisis. There’s still work to be done, though — the district has just under $11 million left in debt, and a fund balance to rebuild.

After being sworn in, Phipps said he was eager to get started.

“I look forward to working with folks within the system and certainly building relationships in our community," Phipps said. "So I'm ready to get busy and get to work. So thank you all so much."

WS/FCS Board of Education Chairperson Deanna Kaplan said she was looking forward to the journey ahead with Phipps.

"Dr. Phipps brings with him a wealth of experience, a proven record of leadership and a deep passion for student success," Kaplan said. "As chair, I can assure you that this board stands ready to work hand in hand with Dr. Phipps. We believe that strong leadership combined with community engagement is going to propel our district forward."

Phipps' employment contract is for a 15-month term, with the option for the school board to renew or extend it. His annual salary is $280,000, with a monthly $1,000 transportation allowance.