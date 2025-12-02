© 2025 WFAE

Review of High Point Fire Department calls for staffing increases

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:46 PM EST
A photo of High Point City Council in a special meeting.
Courtesy city of High Point
High Point City Council received the Fire Department Continuous Improvement Report at a manager's briefing on Monday.

A recent review of the High Point Fire Department calls for staffing increases to match the city’s population growth.

North Carolina Fire Chief Consulting conducted the third-party analysis. The group says two firefighters per 1,000 people is considered good practice in the state.

That means High Point would need 240 firefighters, up from its current 216.

Chief Greg Grayson, who's with the consulting group, says the city should focus on increasing its daily minimum staffing over the next few years.

“We think that's important for the sustainability and safety for your firefighters and your response service delivery levels in High Point is to work on that, work on moving that forward,” he says.

Grayson says the city’s response times have still been fairly good despite that need. But it has caused some delays.

The review comes after fire stations were temporarily out of service in May and then again in October due to staffing.

Recommendations include filling 24 new firefighter positions supported through a limited federal grant, and then securing funding to retain them.
