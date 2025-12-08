© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands eligible for payment after Weaver fire settlement approved

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 8, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
Smoke billows from the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant
Courtesy city of Winston-Salem
The January 2022 fire at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant prompted the evacuation of about 6,500 people.

People who evacuated during the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant fire in 2022 could soon receive hundreds of dollars in compensation.

On Monday, Judge Edwin Wilson officially signed off on an $8 million class action settlement with Winston Weaver Company for the January 2022 fire, which forced mass evacuations amid fears of an explosion.

Roughly 6,500 people who lived or worked within a mile of the site are eligible. After attorneys’ fees, each individual could receive around $750.

Gary Jackson, an attorney for the plaintiffs, called the settlement fair and reasonable given the stress and out-of-pocket costs faced by those who fled.

To receive compensation, residents must file a claim by mail or online. It’s unclear when payments will be distributed.

A separate lawsuit on behalf of affected business owners is scheduled for trial in January.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle