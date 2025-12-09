Forsyth County opens heating assistance applications for seniors
Forsyth County seniors can begin applying on Wednesday for assistance with their heating bills during the winter months.
The Forsyth Social Services Low-Income Energy Assistance Program offers a one-time payment to a resident’s heating provider. Households with someone 60 or older or with a person receiving disability services are eligible to apply.
The program aims to support those who are facing rising heating costs. Residents can receive up to $500 paid directly to their provider.
All other households can begin applying for the program on Jan. 2.