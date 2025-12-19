New WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps looks to celebrate students and rebuild trust amid low morale

Don Phipps was sworn in as the new superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Dec. 1.

Just over a week later, a student died in what officials called an accidental stabbing incident at North Forsyth High School.

Instead of speaking at a planned community event about his vision for the future of the district, he was answering questions about metal detectors and discipline at law enforcement press conferences.

Phipps has a background in psychology, and says he’s concerned about the mental health of students and staff after this tragic event. But he’s also worried about the lasting impact it could have on North Forsyth.

“That's the first school I visited after I was sworn in. And what's unfortunate is an event like that can color the perception that people have of that school," he said. "I saw great interaction between faculty and staff and students. I saw wonderful things going on in the classroom, a very uplifting, positive feeling in the hallways…and the people who don’t get a chance to be in that building may not ever know that.”

Between the recent school violence, and a months-long financial crisis that led to hundreds of layoffs, morale in the district has been low. Phipps says he’s on a mission to change that.

“I think folks feel like it's wrong to celebrate with all the negative that's gone on. But our students deserve it," he said. "I think about our seniors this year. They only get one senior year, and the accolades that they should be getting, the times that they should be lifted up for their accomplishments is right now, and we've got to make sure that we do that.”

Phipps wants to do the same for teachers and staff, and calls them superheroes.

“They're carrying a heavy load. There's been so much that's been put on them this year, and I want to be able to be a cheerleader for them and try to find some way to lift them up," he said. "And then restoring the trust that needs to exist between the community and the school system.”

That part, he says, will require transparency, authenticity and building relationships, one by one.