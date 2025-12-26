© 2025 WFAE

Funeral service for Gov. Jim Hunt held in Wilson

WUNC | By Jason deBruyn
Published December 26, 2025 at 2:19 PM EST
Friends and political figures from around the state line up to pay respects at the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Matt Ramey
/
for WUNC
Friends and political figures from around the state line up to pay respects at the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.

Friends and family of former Gov. Jim Hunt paid respects at a funeral service on Friday.

Hunt was first elected governor in 1977 and served eight years. He was then elected governor again in 1993 and served another eight years.

The funeral service was held at First Presbyterian Church.

Friends and political figures from around the state line up to pay respects at the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
Friends and political figures from around the state line up to pay respects at the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
Friends and political figures from around the state line up to pay respects at the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Friends and political figures from around the state line up to pay respects at the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
First Presbyterian Church of Wilson where Governor Jim Hunt's funeral was held on Friday December 26, 2025.
First Presbyterian Church of Wilson where Governor Jim Hunt's funeral was held on Friday December 26, 2025.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
First Presbyterian Church of Wilson where Governor Jim Hunt's funeral was held on Friday December 26, 2025.
First Presbyterian Church of Wilson where Governor Jim Hunt's funeral was held on Friday December 26, 2025.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
Local and state law enforcement set up to work the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Local and state law enforcement set up to work the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
NC Highway 264 named after Governor Jim Hunt
NC Highway 264 named after Governor Jim Hunt
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
Matt Ramey / for WUNC

