© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guilford County welcomes new homeless services director

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:37 PM EST
A photo of Debra Rabalais
Courtesy Guilford County
Debra Rabalais

Guilford County has named Debra Rabalais as the new director of homeless services.

Rabalais most recently served as the vice president of program services at the Presbyterian Night Shelter in Fort Worth, Texas. There, she managed initiatives that helped individuals obtain permanent housing.

In her new role, she’ll serve as a liaison to the Guilford County Continuum of Care and other community partners.

Rabalais begins her new position on Monday.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons