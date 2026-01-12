© 2026 WFAE

Forsyth County to host info session on applying for opioid settlement funding

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:19 PM EST
Forsyth County is hosting an information session next week for groups interested in applying for behavioral health and opioid settlement funding.

The county is expected to receive more than $37 million over 18 years as part of the national opioid settlement.

That money is intended to fund evidence-based strategies that support residents impacted by addiction. That could include things like recovery services, Naloxone distribution and community education programs.

The county will be requesting project proposals later this month. Organizations can learn more about the process at an information session on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Partners Health Management suite at The Highland Avenue Center in Winston-Salem.

County Behavioral Health funding is also available. That’s for groups looking to address mental health, substance use and developmental disability needs.

More details about the information session are available on the county’s website.
