NEWS BRIEFS

Hearing on petition to remove Mecklenburg sheriff set for Thursday

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published January 13, 2026 at 3:20 PM EST

A Superior Court judge has scheduled a hearing Thursday morning to consider a petition to remove Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Five Mecklenburg residents – including McFadden’s former deputy chief, Kevin Canty – said he has mismanaged the jail and retaliated against staff members who have questioned him.

McFadden denied the charges and said they’re politically motivated. He faces three opponents in the Democratic primary in March.

Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the charges. Merriweather must then decide whether or not to proceed with removal. If he does, he would present his case to a Superior Court Judge, who could suspend or remove the sheriff.

Judge Stuart Albright, who is normally assigned to Greensboro, has convened Thursday’s hearing at the Mecklenburg Courthouse.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
