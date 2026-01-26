© 2026 WFAE

Norwegian National Football team to train in Greensboro ahead of World Cup

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:26 PM EST
Soccer players fight for the ball
Dave Thompson
/
AP
Norway will be led by its star striker, Erling Haaland (center), who stands at 6-foot-5, and finished World Cup qualifying with 16 goals.

It’s official: the Norwegian National Football team will train in Greensboro ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup.

When the Norwegian Football Federation submitted its preferred locations just over two weeks ago, Greensboro topped the list. The green light announcement came on Friday.

Peace and quiet, top-notch training facilities, proximity to downtown and easy access to Piedmont Triad International Airport were cited as top reasons for the choice.

Greensboro Sports Foundation president Richard Beard says he’s worked with FIFA for more than a year to bring a national team to the city.

"We certainly have a focus for sports tourism over here in Greensboro," says Beard. "And in 2024, we were named number two in the country for hosting sports events. ... So, it only elevates our brand of tournament town on an international scale."

Norway's group stage matches are set for Boston and New York, with a planned warm-up match in Oslo in early June.
News from the Carolinas World Cup
David Ford
