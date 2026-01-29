© 2026 WFAE

Thomasville has approved a safe car camping program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:08 PM EST
Two homeless people in a small car
Nuno Santos/nfsphoto - stock.adobe.com
Single car in otherwise empty parking lot, in the rain

The city of Thomasville has approved a safe car camping program as another winter storm heads toward the Piedmont. The amended ordinance, passed unanimously by the City Council, lays out a process for people who lack stable housing to access safe sheltering in their vehicle.

The nonprofit Father’s Storehouse in Thomasville currently provides a parking area for people who live in their cars. Mayor Raleigh York says it’s too early to gauge the effectiveness of the new measure, but he adds that homelessness, especially during the recent inclement weather, is something he takes seriously.  

"We're hoping that it'll help a lot of people," he says. "This is a problem across our country, and nobody's come up with a good idea of how to really address this and eliminate it in our society. So, we have to do what we can to help the people that we can help."

York says so far, Father’s Storehouse is the only nonprofit that has shown an interest in the program. He says parking areas must be paved, limited to 20 spaces and equipped with bathrooms and security, with no congregating, drugs or alcohol. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford