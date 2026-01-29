Three Greensboro businesses close abruptly

Three well-known Greensboro businesses abruptly closed their doors this week.

In a social media post on Thursday, RED Cinemas announced it was closing, effective immediately. The locally owned, 15-screen movie theater said the decision was “not made lightly.”

M'Coul’s Public House closed its doors on Tuesday, after more than 20 years in business. In a message on its website, the downtown gastropub thanked the community for its support.

Dame’s Chicken and Waffles announced the closure of its MLK Jr. Drive restaurant on Monday, calling the decision a painful moment. Its Durham location will remain open.