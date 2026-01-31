Snow day brings fun and caution across the Charlotte region

As snow blanketed the Charlotte region Saturday, many people stepped outside to enjoy the wintry weather. Friends and families gathered on the hills at Charlotte's Veterans Park, a popular sledding destination.

However, the snow-covered highways and streets made travel hazardous, prompting warnings by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and local police departments. Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads unless travel was essential.

Here are some scenes from the rare snow day. Share your photos with us by tagging @WFAE on Instagram and Facebook.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE People sledding at Charlotte's Veterans Park on Jan. 31, 2026.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE A man and child sled down a hill in Charlotte's Veterans Park.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE Two people take shelter from the snow at Charlotte's Veterans Park seen on Jan. 31, 2026.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE The Firebird sculpture in front of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art in Charlotte.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE Uptown Charlotte seen on Jan. 31, 2026.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE Uptown Charlotte.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE Uptown Charlotte.

Julian Berger / WFAE Independence Boulevard at Idlewild Road in Charlotte is mostly covered with snow.

Julian Berger / WFAE Idlewild Road crossing East Independence Boulevard.

Jennifer Lang / WFAE A truck equipped with a snow plow shovel drives on East John Street in Matthews.