Snow day brings fun and caution across the Charlotte region
As snow blanketed the Charlotte region Saturday, many people stepped outside to enjoy the wintry weather. Friends and families gathered on the hills at Charlotte's Veterans Park, a popular sledding destination.
However, the snow-covered highways and streets made travel hazardous, prompting warnings by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and local police departments. Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads unless travel was essential.
Here are some scenes from the rare snow day. Share your photos with us by tagging @WFAE on Instagram and Facebook.