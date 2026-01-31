© 2026 WFAE

Snow day brings fun and caution across the Charlotte region

WFAE | By Jennifer Lang
Published January 31, 2026 at 3:12 PM EST
People sledding at Charlotte's Veterans Park on Jan. 31, 2026.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
People sledding at Charlotte's Veterans Park on Jan. 31, 2026.

As snow blanketed the Charlotte region Saturday, many people stepped outside to enjoy the wintry weather. Friends and families gathered on the hills at Charlotte's Veterans Park, a popular sledding destination.

However, the snow-covered highways and streets made travel hazardous, prompting warnings by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and local police departments. Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads unless travel was essential.

Here are some scenes from the rare snow day. Share your photos with us by tagging @WFAE on Instagram and Facebook.

People sledding at Charlotte's Veterans Park on Jan. 31, 2026.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
People sledding at Charlotte's Veterans Park on Jan. 31, 2026.
man and child sledding down a hill.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
A man and child sled down a hill in Charlotte's Veterans Park.
Two people take shelter from the snow at Charlotte's Veterans Park seen on Jan. 31, 2026.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Two people take shelter from the snow at Charlotte's Veterans Park seen on Jan. 31, 2026.
The Firebird sculpture in front Bechtler Museum of Modern Art in Charlotte
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
The Firebird sculpture in front of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art in Charlotte.
Uptown Charlotte seen on Jan. 31, 2026.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Uptown Charlotte seen on Jan. 31, 2026.
Uptown Charlotte on Jan. 31, 2026.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Uptown Charlotte.
Uptown Charlotte on Jan. 31, 2026.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Uptown Charlotte.
Independence Boulevard at Idlewild Road in Charlotte is mostly covered with snow Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Independence Boulevard at Idlewild Road in Charlotte is mostly covered with snow.
Idlewild Road crossing East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte, seen on Jan. 31, 2026.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Idlewild Road crossing East Independence Boulevard.
A truck equipped with a snow plow shovel drives on East John Street in Matthews, North Carolina on Jan. 31, 2026.
Jennifer Lang
/
WFAE
A truck equipped with a snow plow shovel drives on East John Street in Matthews.
East John Street, Matthews, North Carolina, seen on Jan. 31. 2026.
Jennifer Lang
/
WFAE
East John Street, Matthews.

Jennifer Lang
Jennifer Lang is WFAE's director of digital news and audience engagement.
