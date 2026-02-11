Greensboro seeks community input on new safety plan

Greensboro is seeking public input to improve transportation safety across the city.

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, or MPO, is hosting a digital open house for a new action plan. The initiative aims to create safer roadways by studying the causes behind traffic incidents.

The MPO is encouraging community members to provide feedback on ways to improve safety for individuals who drive, walk, bike and use transit.

The action plan will use public input and traffic data to develop new ways to reduce fatalities and injuries and promote more efficient transportation networks.

The initiative will cover Greensboro, and the towns of Summerfield, Sedalia, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden and Stokesdale.

The open house runs until March 11.