Guilford County Schools seeking feedback for strategic plan update

Guilford County Schools is seeking feedback from the public for its long-term strategic plan.

The plan, called “Better Together,” is the district’s guide for supporting students and families.

GCS is updating it this year, and in need of community input.

The district has two surveys on its website. One is for families. It focuses on how the district can prepare students for life after high school and support their well-being.

The other is for community members — like business, nonprofit and faith leaders. This survey asks about how the district can better collaborate with outside partners.

The deadline to share feedback is this Friday.