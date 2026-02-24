Davie Commission race draws six Republican candidates

Six Republicans are vying for two seats on the Davie County Board of Commissioners this year.

Two incumbents are running for re-election: Benita Finney and Brent Shoaf. Finney, currently the board chair, was elected in 2022. Vice Chair Brent Shoaf won his seat the same year.

In a candidate survey by the Davie County Enterprise Record, both commissioners cited rapid growth as the county’s biggest issue.

Planning board member and challenger Mark White echoed that concern. Candidate Mark Crater, a retired police lieutenant, said addressing rising taxes is his top priority.

The field also includes political newcomer Billy Reavis and Charles O. Williams, who ran for a seat on the board in 2024. Neither responded to the recent candidate survey.

Because no Democrats are running, the winners of the Republican primary will automatically secure seats on the board.

