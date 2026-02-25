G20 event expected to bring up to $2 million in economic benefit to Asheville, tourism leader says

A meeting of global finance leaders in Asheville later this year is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region, the head of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority said Wednesday at its monthly meeting.

The Treasury Department announced the G20 Finance Track meetings last week. They are scheduled for late August and early September and will include finance ministers and central bank governors from 19 countries and two international organizations.

TDA President and CEO Vic Isley called the meetings “good news” for the region as it continues to recover from Hurricane Helene.

“We’re expecting attendance from around the globe, around 500,” Isley said. “Early estimates are of direct spending benefitting area businesses from $1.5 to $2 million.”

Every year, the G20 is led by a different host. This year, it’s the United States.

“And so, the United States government is supporting our area’s economic rebound by selecting Asheville as a location for this finance track conference in August and September,” Isley said. “And it was a specific directive to help our region’s economy by bringing a meeting here.”

The events scheduled for Asheville include a meeting of finance and central bank deputies on August 29-30 and a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on August 31-September 1.

The biggest event of the G20 – a summit of global leaders – will take place in December at the Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami.