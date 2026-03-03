As Randolph library board protests continue, commission approves new bylaws

Randolph County Commissioners approved new bylaws Monday night to govern the future public library board of trustees.

The move comes a few months after they dismissed the previous board over a decision to keep a book about a transgender boy in the children’s section.

When the board voted to remove the trustees and their bylaws in December, Commissioner Lester Rivenbark acknowledged that members had followed their policies. The problem, he and Commissioner Kenny Kidd said, was that their decision didn’t represent what Randolph citizens value.

Those statements have stuck with many residents, including Gin Wall, who silently protested the commission’s actions with a read-in before Monday’s meeting.

“What values are they talking about? Is it this Christianity stuff that they're talking about? I'm sorry, not everyone thinks like they do," Wall said.

During the commission meeting, multiple public speakers called for the old members to be reinstated.

"They were lawful office holders. Yet, in a poorly thought-out act of vengeance, the entire board was dissolved before those terms expired, without findings of misconduct, without stated cause and without individualized due process," said Charlie White.

Others, including several pastors, praised the commission.

"Because of your tenacity, a new board will soon be constituted that aligns with the values and principles of the vast majority of Randolph County citizens," said Pastor Jonathan Burris.

But the new bylaws make no mention of what those values might be.

County Attorney Ben Morgan said other than term limits, the rules haven’t actually changed much. The future trustees will still have the final say when it comes to challenged materials.

Commissioners will eventually appoint nine new members representing different parts of the county, but haven’t established a formal selection process.