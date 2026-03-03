© 2026 WFAE

Greensboro residents call on city leaders to oppose property tax increases

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:51 PM EST
Greensboro residents are speaking out against new property reappraisals.

Residents received their value notices in February. Local officials said Guilford County properties could see total assessed values grow on average by more than 40%.

At a city council meeting on Monday, several speakers said higher property taxes could place a strain on homeowners and renters amid rising prices.

"I really wish people would reconsider what's going on right here. I mean, I've never been to this building before, but you gotta stand up and show up, you know, and hopefully y'all decide to do the same thing," said landlord Jerry Mills.

Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter said budget talks have not started yet, but the city council is aware of the community’s concerns.

Residents have until May 15 to file an appeal.
