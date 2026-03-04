© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asheville Regional Airport saw second-busiest year in 2025

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez
Published March 4, 2026 at 2:54 PM EST
Passengers board a flight at Asheville Regional Airport on Oct. 14, 2024.
Felicia Sonmez
/
BPR News
Passengers board a flight at Asheville Regional Airport on Oct. 14, 2024.

Asheville Regional Airport is celebrating a big milestone: 2025 was the airport’s second-busiest year ever.

The news marks the latest step in Western North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Helene.

A total of 2,240,877 passengers traveled through Asheville Regional Airport last year, the airport authority announced Wednesday.

That’s roughly 5,500 fewer travelers than passed through the airport in 2023, its busiest year ever.

For years, Asheville Regional Airport experienced double-digit growth amid Western North Carolina’s booming popularity as a tourism destination.

Then, Hurricane Helene hit in September 2024. The storm devastated local communities. Tourism to the region plummeted – and while high passenger numbers from earlier in the year gave the airport a strong 2024 overall, the future remained uncertain.

Since then, it’s been a slow but steady rebuilding effort.

Lew Bleiweis, the airport’s president and CEO, calls the 2025 ridership numbers a “tremendous accomplishment.”

“The region has moved forward with resilience and so has its airport,” Bleiweis said in a statement. “This performance reflects the strength of our community’s support, the confidence of our airline partners, and the region’s continued appeal as both a destination and a place to live and work.”

AVL opened a new terminal last summer and continues to expand. It demolished its old terminal late last year, and a new South Concourse is expected to open by the end of 2027.

Stay in the loop with The Asheville Explainer, BPR's weekly newsletter for Asheville and Buncombe County.
Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Felicia Sonmez