© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winston-Salem weighs tax increase to fund firefighter raises

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
Firefighters parked outside of Winston-Salem City Hall.
April Laissle
/
WFDD
A fire truck parked outside of Winston-Salem City Hall

City leaders in Winston-Salem are considering a property tax increase to fund fire department raises.

A survey reviewed during Monday’s council meeting found Winston's firefighters are paid less than their counterparts in peer cities.

To address that gap, staff are proposing raises of about 4% for certified firefighters and roughly 9.5% for battalion chiefs.

The move would likely require a half-cent property tax increase in the next budget. Council Member Robert Clark warned the change would be unpopular, especially after last year’s tax hikes. Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams appeared unfazed.

“Taxes are going up, they're going to always go up and they're going to go up more than what we've ever seen them," she said. "But the citizens need to understand, if you don't want to pay employees of the city, then you need to tell us what you want to cut.”

Council members ultimately didn’t make a final decision on the matter. They’re expected to revisit it at their April 6 meeting.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle