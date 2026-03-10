Winston-Salem weighs tax increase to fund firefighter raises

City leaders in Winston-Salem are considering a property tax increase to fund fire department raises.

A survey reviewed during Monday’s council meeting found Winston's firefighters are paid less than their counterparts in peer cities.

To address that gap, staff are proposing raises of about 4% for certified firefighters and roughly 9.5% for battalion chiefs.

The move would likely require a half-cent property tax increase in the next budget. Council Member Robert Clark warned the change would be unpopular, especially after last year’s tax hikes. Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams appeared unfazed.

“Taxes are going up, they're going to always go up and they're going to go up more than what we've ever seen them," she said. "But the citizens need to understand, if you don't want to pay employees of the city, then you need to tell us what you want to cut.”

Council members ultimately didn’t make a final decision on the matter. They’re expected to revisit it at their April 6 meeting.