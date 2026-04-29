© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Transportation giant Averitt will build campus in Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 29, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT

Charlotte’s logistics sector continues to grow, with a major expansion planned near the airport.

Averitt says it plans to build a new regional campus on Shopton Road near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Tennessee-based company expects to add more than 200 jobs over the next four years, with average salaries just over 81,000

Total investment could exceed $200 million and will bring all of Averitt’s local operations into one location.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says the investment reflects the city’s growing role as a logistics hub. The campus is expected to open in 2028.
Tags
News from the Carolinas BusinessMecklenburg County
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.