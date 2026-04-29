Transportation giant Averitt will build campus in Charlotte

Charlotte’s logistics sector continues to grow, with a major expansion planned near the airport.

Averitt says it plans to build a new regional campus on Shopton Road near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Tennessee-based company expects to add more than 200 jobs over the next four years, with average salaries just over 81,000

Total investment could exceed $200 million and will bring all of Averitt’s local operations into one location.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says the investment reflects the city’s growing role as a logistics hub. The campus is expected to open in 2028.

