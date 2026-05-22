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DOJ sends 3 new judges to Charlotte immigration court, none with immigration law backgrounds

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:20 PM EDT
Charlotte's immigration court is located on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Charlotte's immigration court is located on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sworn in nearly 80 new immigration judges nationwide as immigration courts face growing case backlogs, including three judges assigned to Charlotte’s immigration court, which handles cases in the Carolinas.

The new judges nationwide make up the largest class of immigration judge appointments in the DOJ’s history.

According to biographies released by the DOJ on Thursday, none of the three newly appointed judges assigned to Charlotte appear to have prior immigration law experience. Two previously served as North Carolina state district judges, while the third worked as an assistant attorney general and state prosecutor.

The additions bring Charlotte’s immigration court to seven permanent judges, plus two temporary judges. Charlotte’s immigration court handles cases from both North and South Carolina and currently has a backlog of about 129,000 pending cases.

The DOJ says reducing the case backlog is one of its highest priorities.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger