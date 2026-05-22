School bus drivers compete in a 'Roadeo' for the chance to be best in the state

School bus drivers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Union County and other area districts gathered in Charlotte on Thursday to compete in the annual Transportation Roadeo.

The event gives drivers a chance to represent their district in the statewide competition in Raleigh in June.

Drivers navigated buses through tight lanes, made precise stops and reversed between traffic cones as colleagues from their home schools watched, cheered and wore matching outfits in support.

Officials said the “roadeo” showcases the types of challenges drivers face every day behind the wheel. It’s an annual event, but it’s the first time Charlotte has hosted the regional competition.

“We’ll be showcasing what drivers do each and every day,” said Ebony Wise, a CMS transportation specialist. “Just show everybody, and have everybody come out and cheer them on.”

But the competition also came with high stakes.

“It’s bragging rights,” said CMS driver Laquisha Mercer, who came to cheer on colleagues from her transportation area in the Independence High School area. “Because Independence is going to win.”

CMS driver Alexandria Martin, from the Myers Park transportation area, disagreed, laughing as she backed her own drivers.

“I believe Myers Park is going to win,” Martin said. “We’re kind of at the top right now, so I disagree with that.”

Seven drivers will advance to the statewide competition in Raleigh — three from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, three from Union County and one from Richmond County.

The top-ranked drivers were: