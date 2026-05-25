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James Mitchell makes push to become Charlotte's interim mayor

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published May 25, 2026 at 7:47 PM EDT
Charlotte City Council member James Mitchell wants to be named interim mayor.
WFAE photo
Charlotte City Council member James Mitchell wants to be named interim mayor.

Charlotte City Council member James Mitchell is pushing for his colleagues to name him interim mayor to finish the last 17 months of Vi Lyles’ term.

Lyles announced earlier this month that she’s resigning on June 30. She won her fifth term as mayor in November.

Mitchell is now the mayor pro tem, a largely ceremonial role that’s the council’s official number two position. He wants the council to name him to the top spot. In an email to council members, he pledged not to run for mayor in 2027 — a move that could win him support from other potential mayoral candidates among his colleagues.

He also pledged to bring back the vice chair role for council committees, and sent a list of committee assignments. He also proposed four team-building nights at Charlotte sporting events this fall for council members. He calls it “Work Together and Play Together.”

Mitchell is one of the council’s longest-serving members and ran for mayor once before, in 2013. He lost to Patrick Cannon in the Democratic primary.

Shortly after winning reelection to his at-large seat in November, he announced that he had fought bladder cancer for the last five years.

Council members are scheduled to discuss how to fill the vacancy at Tuesday night’s meeting.

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Politics Charlotte mayor
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison