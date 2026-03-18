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Randolph County school board votes to close Uwharrie Ridge 6-12

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 18, 2026 at 9:42 AM EDT
Randolph County School System sign
Courtesy Randolph County School System

The Randolph County Board of Education voted Monday night to close a school at the end of the year due to declining enrollment and budget constraints.

At a public hearing last week, dozens of students, parents and staff spoke out against a proposal to close Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve. They cited concerns about losing their tight-knit community and class rankings.

But Superintendent Stephen Gainey said while closing a school isn’t ideal, the district can’t afford to keep it open. State funding has declined, and the district is dipping into its savings to keep the budget balanced — a practice Gainey says can’t continue.

“Savings from the closure of Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve will prevent other reductions in the school system," Gainey said. "These other budget reductions will prevent students from access to high-quality staff members and resources.”

The board voted 4-3 to close the school, which is estimated to save $1.3 million. Current staff members will be offered first dibs on other vacant positions throughout the system.

Members also voted to allow rising juniors and seniors to maintain their class ranks and technically graduate from Uwharrie Ridge, even after transferring.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz