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Charlotte workshop to help Latino families navigate college, credit and wealth building

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
“Despertando el Sueño Americano" is hosted by Buenas Finanzas.
Buenas Finanzas
/
Courtesy
“Despertando el Sueño Americano" is hosted by Buenas Finanzas.

A workshop in Charlotte this weekend will focus on helping Latino families better understand how to pay for college and access financial aid.

The event, “Despertando el Sueño Americano,” will connect families with information on college affordability, including scholarships and financial aid options. It will also offer resources on homeownership, credit and building long-term wealth.

Buenas Finanzas hosts the workshop and will feature organizations including Central Piedmont Community College, College for North Carolina and Sharonview Financial Credit Union.

Yuly Rodriguez of Buenas Finanzas says the goal is to create a space where families feel comfortable asking questions.

“Our families don't know about some of these resources, or they're just afraid to reach out and learn about them because they don't know if there's going to be different repercussions or misinformation,” Rodriguez said.

The event will take place Saturday at Myers Park Presbyterian Church and is open to the public.

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Race & Equity Latino communitypersonal finance
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger