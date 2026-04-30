Charlotte workshop to help Latino families navigate college, credit and wealth building

A workshop in Charlotte this weekend will focus on helping Latino families better understand how to pay for college and access financial aid.

The event, “Despertando el Sueño Americano,” will connect families with information on college affordability, including scholarships and financial aid options. It will also offer resources on homeownership, credit and building long-term wealth.

Buenas Finanzas hosts the workshop and will feature organizations including Central Piedmont Community College, College for North Carolina and Sharonview Financial Credit Union.

Yuly Rodriguez of Buenas Finanzas says the goal is to create a space where families feel comfortable asking questions.

“Our families don't know about some of these resources, or they're just afraid to reach out and learn about them because they don't know if there's going to be different repercussions or misinformation,” Rodriguez said.

The event will take place Saturday at Myers Park Presbyterian Church and is open to the public.