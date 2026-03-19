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Cone Health launching mobile clinics to expand cardiovascular, prenatal care access

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
Cone Health's Healthy Heart Mobile Unit
Courtesy Cone Health
Cone Health's Healthy Heart Mobile Unit

Cone Health is rolling out two new mobile clinics aimed at improving access to cardiovascular and reproductive care across the Piedmont.

One unit will provide screenings and education for conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol. The other will focus on gynecologic services, including prenatal and reproductive care.

In a news release, the health system notes that heart disease remains a leading cause of death in Guilford County — and that Guilford and Forsyth rank among the lowest counties in the state for early prenatal care.

Officials say the mobile clinics are designed to bring resources directly into underserved communities and help connect patients with follow-up care.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Renaissance Shops.
Health
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle