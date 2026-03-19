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Suspected Michigan cold-case serial rapist arrested at ENC airport

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2026 at 11:41 AM EDT
Local authorities emphasize that their role was limited to locating Wagner and taking him into custody without incident. Greenville Police say there is currently no evidence linking Wagner to any local crimes, noting his DNA has not matched any cases in their system.
Greenville Police Department
Local authorities emphasize that their role was limited to locating Wagner and taking him into custody without incident. Greenville Police say there is currently no evidence linking Wagner to any local crimes, noting his DNA has not matched any cases in their system.

An eastern North Carolina police department helped the FBI arrest a man wanted in connection with several sexual assault cases in the Midwest dating back to the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Officials with the Greenville Police Department said 68-year-old Benjamin Wagner was taken into custody Tuesday at his place of employment at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, without incident.

Sixty-eight-year-old Benjamin Wagner was arrested Tuesday at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, where he was working as an airline employee.
Greenville Police Department
Sixty-eight-year-old Benjamin Wagner was arrested Tuesday at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, where he was working as an airline employee.

In Michigan, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the suspect was living a double-life for years .

“The deplorable fact in this case is that the person that we are charging today has led a double life as a law enforcement officer and a serial rapist, ex Detroit Police Sergeant Benjamin Wagner,” she said, “In these cases, we are alleging that Wagner sexually assaulted his young victims and the commonalities were they were walking to school, or home from work, or simply going to a friend's house.”

In a press conference, Wayne County, Michigan Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wagner is accused of several brutal crimes targeting young women. “The alleged facts in this case are disturbing, unsettling, and infuriating," she said. "Today, we are announcing charges in five cases where five young women and girls, ranging from the ages of 15 to 23, were allegedly sexually assaulted and kidnapped, and this was done by gunpoint.”
Screenshot
In a press conference, Wayne County, Michigan Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wagner is accused of several brutal crimes targeting young women. “The alleged facts in this case are disturbing, unsettling, and infuriating," she said. "Today, we are announcing charges in five cases where five young women and girls, ranging from the ages of 15 to 23, were allegedly sexually assaulted and kidnapped, and this was done by gunpoint.”

Worthy said Wagner is accused of several brutal crimes targeting young women.

“The alleged facts in this case are disturbing, unsettling, and infuriating,” she said. “Today, we are announcing charges in five cases where five young women and girls, ranging from the ages of 15 to 23, were allegedly sexually assaulted and kidnapped, and this was done by gunpoint.”

Local authorities emphasize that their role was limited to locating Wagner and taking him into custody without incident.

Greenville Police say there is currently no evidence linking Wagner to any local crimes, noting his DNA has not matched any cases in their system. He is now awaiting transport back to Michigan to face charges there.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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