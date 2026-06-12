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Custom Flavors Opens First East Coast Facility in Concord

WFAE | By Noor Nazir
Published June 12, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
Custom Flavors, a California flavor science company, just opened its first East Coast facility in Concord, N.C.
Noor Nazir
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Noor Nazir / WFAE
Custom Flavors, a California flavor science company, just opened its first East Coast facility in Concord, N.C.

If you’ve ever had a cake-flavored protein shake, that flavor didn’t come from an actual cake — it came from flavor science. Custom Flavors, a California-based flavor developer and manufacturer, has opened its first East Coast facility in Concord, N.C., to help make those kinds of flavors.

Alex Wendling, CEO of Custom Flavors, said the move to the Charlotte area was strategic.

“[It’s] a great technical community, a similar path of growth, and a facility that would mirror the state-of-the-art facilities in California,” said Wendling.

The facility is expected to create 43 jobs, 19 of which are already filled.

Custom Flavors has invested about $6 million in the first phase of the Concord facility, with a second phase planned.

Chief Operating Officer Matt Pulskamp said having both coasts covered means customers won’t feel the squeeze when disruptions hit.

“The customer never has to worry,” said Pulskamp. “We can quickly serve them from each facility.”

The next cake-flavored protein shake you sip may have gotten its flavor from right here in Concord.

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Noor Nazir
Noor Nazir is a senior at Duke University studying International Affairs, Journalism and Computer Science. Originally from Pakistan, she is a columnist for The Duke Chronicle and an editorial intern for Duke Today. She has also reported for the 9th Street Journal, producing data-driven coverage of local elections, work that earned her the Frank Barrows Award for Excellence in Collegiate Journalism. Her reporting interests begin and end with community.
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