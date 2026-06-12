Custom Flavors Opens First East Coast Facility in Concord

If you’ve ever had a cake-flavored protein shake, that flavor didn’t come from an actual cake — it came from flavor science. Custom Flavors, a California-based flavor developer and manufacturer, has opened its first East Coast facility in Concord, N.C., to help make those kinds of flavors.

Alex Wendling, CEO of Custom Flavors, said the move to the Charlotte area was strategic.

“[It’s] a great technical community, a similar path of growth, and a facility that would mirror the state-of-the-art facilities in California,” said Wendling.

The facility is expected to create 43 jobs, 19 of which are already filled.

Custom Flavors has invested about $6 million in the first phase of the Concord facility, with a second phase planned.

Chief Operating Officer Matt Pulskamp said having both coasts covered means customers won’t feel the squeeze when disruptions hit.

“The customer never has to worry,” said Pulskamp. “We can quickly serve them from each facility.”

The next cake-flavored protein shake you sip may have gotten its flavor from right here in Concord.