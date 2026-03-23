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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council OKs spending $25m for BoPlex

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:35 PM EDT

The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved spending $25 million for repairs to the BoPlex, also known as Bojangles Coliseum.

The money will pay for a new HVAC system, as well as a long-term study to determine the structural needs for the 70-year-old arena. The building’s roof has leaked recently.

The money comes from the city’s hospitality taxes, which can only be used for tourism purposes. 

"This is critical," said City Council member Dimple Ajmera. "It's embarrassing to have the roof leaking when there is a game being played."
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison