Charlotte City Council OKs spending $25m for BoPlex

The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved spending $25 million for repairs to the BoPlex, also known as Bojangles Coliseum.

The money will pay for a new HVAC system, as well as a long-term study to determine the structural needs for the 70-year-old arena. The building’s roof has leaked recently.

The money comes from the city’s hospitality taxes, which can only be used for tourism purposes.

"This is critical," said City Council member Dimple Ajmera. "It's embarrassing to have the roof leaking when there is a game being played."