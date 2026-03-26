Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist CEO takes leadership role at Duke

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s chief executive is departing after just a few months in the position.

Dr. David Zaas is leaving to become the CEO of Duke University Health System. His departure comes after he was appointed the top executive at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist at the beginning of January.

In that role, he oversaw more than 27,000 employees across northwest North Carolina. In a statement to WFDD, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said they were grateful for Zaas's leadership and impact.

The organization has launched a national search to fill the position, and expects to announce an interim leader soon.

Zaas will now lead the four hospitals and support services under the Duke System.

He spent nearly 20 years with that organization between 2001 and 2020, during which he served in leadership roles, including vice chair for the Department of Medicine at Duke.

Zaas will start his new role on May 1.