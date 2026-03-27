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Winston-Salem breaks ground on next two phases of major housing project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT
A photo of Winston-Salem officials with shovels to commemorate the groundbreaking for phases 2 and 3 of the CHOICE Neighborhood Initiative.
DJ Simmons
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem officials celebrated the groundbreaking for the next two phases in the Choice Neighborhood Initiative.

Winston-Salem officials recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the next two phases in a major affordable housing project.

The Choice Neighborhood Initiative is a plan to revitalize the Cleveland Avenue neighborhood. Local officials gathered on New Hope Lane to mark the start of construction for 114 new mixed-income housing units.

“We've committed to rebuilding not only housing, but opportunity, stability and dignity," says ASPIRE Executive Director Ted Ortiviz. "With phase two and phase three, we're delivering on that commitment in a very tangible way.”

Officials say the new units are expected to be completed in 2027.
DJ Simmons
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