CMS Board rejects superintendent's proposed budget

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night rejected Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill's proposed $2.1 billion budget, in a surprise vote that left the superintendent asking for more direction and saying she didn't know what changes the board wants.

The vote was 8-1 against, with only board member Monty Witherspoon supporting Hill's budget. Board members directed Hill to come back with a revised budget on May 12.

Board members praised Hill, crediting her with raising school performance and improving the district. The members who voted against her budget proposal all said they thought CMS was doing well and that the vote didn't reflect dissatisfaction. Board Vice Chair Dee Rankin said he would support his colleagues to give them more time to think about the budget. Board member Cynthia Stone said she wanted more time to understand the budget. Board Chair Stephanie Sneed said the vote should not be cause for alarm, but reflected normal governance.

But the meeting took a tense turn right after the vote. The board did not specify why they were rejecting the budget. Members repeated that they want to see a budget that better aligns with closing student performance gaps, that supports student mental health, that gives teachers more resources and aligns with the district's values.

The board members' vague comments left Hill asking what she should change.

"I respectfully ask for clarity at the dais. Because I'm very unclear right now," she said.

"Can I ask for a level of clarity on what specifically needs to be amended?" Hill asked, while members were still around the dais.

“Dr. Hill, we will address that after this meeting,” said Sneed. But Hill said the board should discuss changes in the open, especially with the budget process near completion.

“I feel very uncomfortable taking direction not at a board meeting, because we’ve gotten to this level. If the board is taking action to amend it," she said, then paused. "The board has approved a directive to amend. As your superintendent, for me to deliver on what you’re asking me to do in two weeks…I just want to be clear, that we have a $2.1 billion budget. I do not have clarity on what exactly needs to be amended, and I do not feel comfortable taking that direction outside of a board action.”

Sneed repeated that Hill would be told what she should change after the meeting. Hill tried again to ask for clarification from Sneed.

“Dr. Hill, we’re not doing this right now. We will address this after the meeting. You will get further direction. It is not the space, or time that we’re going to go through each member’s board members' comments for clarification," Sneed replied.

“Madam chair, if the board is directing me to amend a $2.1 billion budget, I respectfully request what part of the $2.1 billion budget I’m supposed to amend,” Hill said.

“Dr. Hill, I understand that, and I've said to you, will get further direction. It will not be at this moment and not at this time. The meeting is adjourned,” Sneed said, banging her gavel.

After the meeting, Sneed told reporters there would likely be a special called meeting before May 12 to discuss the budget specifics further. She said the decision was driven in part by both unanswered questions from other board members and feedback from the community.

"In past years, budgets weren't as tight. This year, as we move forward it is, so we need to make sure that we are comfortable with those decisions," Sneed said.

She added: "Is there much that needs to happen? No. Are we almost there? Yes. Will we get a budget done in the time that we're supposed to required by state law? Absolutely."

Rejected proposal

A vast majority of the spending plan – $1.97 billion – goes to the district’s operating budget. A vast majority of that is funded by the state – 54.6% – and is largely determined by enrollment. Federal funding accounts for 6.8%.

The district has the most flexibility in how it can spend its local funding – the roughly 34.4% portion of the funding pie that comes from Mecklenburg County. CMS will request $699 million from Mecklenburg County, roughly $31.1 million more than last year’s request.

That includes $8.8 million in new funding for an average 5% increase to the local teacher salary supplement, around $400,000 in pay to some non-teaching staff, around $8.1 million to fund the district’s obligations to area charter schools and around $4 million to cover costs of opening new schools and utility rate increases.

The district is also seeking a one-time payment of $6 million to go toward a student device replacement program.

The budget also reflects ongoing uncertainty regarding state funding. The General Assembly has still not passed a state budget, which has left pay raises for teachers in limbo. The budget assumes a 3% increase in teachers’ base salary, which is set by the state and accounts for a bulk of a teacher’s pay. But without knowing what that number might actually be, administrators have said there are a lot of unknowns.

The district has identified roughly $6.6 million in savings that came from cutting 26 central office staff positions, which Hill has said would be largely moved around to vacant positions. The budget also cuts vacant transportation monitor positions and eliminates the district’s part-time lunchroom monitors. Hill has said she would not allocate the funding from those cuts in order to keep a cushion to account for a state budget.

CMS also saw a roughly 1.7% decline in enrollment – a drop officials have attributed largely to birth rates and that they argue was projected. But that yields a decline in state funding. Hill has said the district plans to hire 200 fewer employees this year as a result.