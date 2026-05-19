Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office to reopen Jail North amid overcrowding

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it will reopen its second detention center due to overcrowding.

The sheriff’s office says Jail North, off Statesville Road, will reopen in early August. The facility has been closed since 2022. It used to be the county’s juvenile jail.

Officials say more than 2,000 people are currently being held at the uptown detention center, with close to 300 sleeping in overflow areas.

The sheriff’s office also says about 60 people already sentenced to state prison are still awaiting transfer in county custody.

The agency plans to hire about 50 detention officers before reopening Jail North.