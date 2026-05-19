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Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office to reopen Jail North amid overcrowding

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT
Mecklenburg Juvenile Detention Center is now closed and teenagers from Mecklenburg County are spread throughout facilities across the state.
Lisa Worf
/
WFAE
Jail North is located off Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it will reopen its second detention center due to overcrowding.

The sheriff’s office says Jail North, off Statesville Road, will reopen in early August. The facility has been closed since 2022. It used to be the county’s juvenile jail.

Officials say more than 2,000 people are currently being held at the uptown detention center, with close to 300 sleeping in overflow areas.

The sheriff’s office also says about 60 people already sentenced to state prison are still awaiting transfer in county custody.

The agency plans to hire about 50 detention officers before reopening Jail North.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger