Guilford County reduces parking requirements for multi-family developments

Guilford County has approved a rule change that will reduce minimum parking requirements for multi-family housing and townhomes.

Most multi-family developments were required to provide nearly two parking spots per unit, plus additional spaces for visitors.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment at a meeting on Thursday that now provides more flexibility based on the number of bedrooms. The change was one of many made to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance.

Two parking spaces are now required for units with three or more rooms. The amendment states that 1.25 spots are required for residences with a single bedroom and 1.5 spots for residences with two bedrooms. According to county officials, the change will help spur more development.

At the same meeting, the board also removed the limit on how many times developers can refile rezoning requests for the same property.