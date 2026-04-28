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Greensboro Police fire cadet after arrest for impersonating officer

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:33 PM EDT
Greensboro Police Department headquarters
WFDD file photo
The Greensboro Police Department headquarters

Greensboro police have fired a police academy cadet after his arrest for impersonating an officer.

The Greensboro Police Department has fired a police academy cadet after he was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Officials say Maceo John Cannon, 20, was also charged with false imprisonment after his arrest Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, Cannon confronted a woman about her driving on April 21. During the incident, Cannon was wearing a jacket with GPD patches and placed his department-issued laptop in plain view while in his personal vehicle.

A citizen notified Greensboro Police detectives, who began an investigation.

Online booking records show that Cannon posted a $1,500 bond for the charges, both misdemeanors. Police say the investigation is ongoing. 
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff