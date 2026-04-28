The Guilford County Family Justice Center has a new director

Guilford County has named Sonya Desai as the new Family Justice Center director.

The center in Greensboro helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse.

Desai began her work there in 2015 as what’s called a front-line navigator, conducting safety assessments. She soon transitioned to a coordinator position and later site manager. In September of last year, Desai became interim director.

She says throughout her career, she’s learned that what people say to survivors of domestic and sexual violence matters.

"I will have people that I served maybe like 15 years ago, they will come up to me at an event, or if I'm out in the community, and they will say, ‘On that day, you said you can do this. Your life matters, and I will always remember that,’ says Desai.

Desai says she plans to continue building strong partnerships, renew the center’s focus on elder abuse, and expand the Camp HOPE program for children who have been impacted by trauma.

Her first day in her new role as director is May 3.