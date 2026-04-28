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Thomasville school board appoints acting superintendent

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:49 PM EDT
Headshot of Carmen Concepcion
Courtesy Thomasville City Schools
Carmen Concepcion has been named acting superintendent of Thomasville City Schools.

The Thomasville City Schools Board of Education has appointed an acting superintendent, following the former leader’s recent resignation.

Quincy Williams announced he was resigning from his role as Thomasville City Schools superintendent two weeks ago.

He said it was a mutual decision made with the board of education. Williams had served in the role for about two years. His last day was April 27.

At a meeting this week, board members chose Carmen Concepcion to serve in his place until they identify an interim superintendent.

She’s served as the district’s chief of schools and wellness for the last two years.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz