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Forsyth Tech ranked Top 25 community college in the U.S.

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:44 PM EDT
FTCC campus
Courtesy Forsyth Technical Community College
Forsyth Technical Community College campus in Winston-Salem

An international think tank has named Forsyth Tech among the top 25 community colleges in the U.S. The school is up for the Aspen Institute’s top prize.

The judges were looking for community colleges that deliver positive outcomes for their students. FTCC President Janet Spriggs says they checked all the boxes: doubling the graduation rate over five years — tripling it for minority students — and growing the enrollment to the highest it’s been in more than a decade, and providing pathways to stable jobs.

Spriggs first credits the school’s faculty, who teach a diverse population of students ranging in age from 16 to 79. She says the college is also tackling barriers faced by many adult learners. 

"They have daycare challenges, being able to afford daycare," she says. "They have transportation challenges and food insecurity. We've done a lot of work to expand and enhance the way we teach in the class, the way we schedule our classes, but we've also done a lot of work on the non-academic side, providing support services to keep students moving forward."

Forsyth Tech is one of 25 semifinalists vying for a $1 million prize. Spriggs says by mid-June, 10 finalists will be named. A panel of judges will then visit each campus in person. The winner will be announced in April of next year.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford