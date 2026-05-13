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Gates Foundation awards NC A&T $4.5 million for adult learner initiative

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT
NCA&T campus
David Ford
/
WFDD
The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus in Greensboro, North Carolina.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a $4.5 million grant from the Gates Foundation to help former students graduate.

The school says more than 17,000 career-stage learners started coursework at NC A&T but didn’t finish their degrees. The new funding will help the university reconnect with students who paused their studies.

NCA&T’s Extended Campus will provide more flexible options and increased student support services for former Aggies balancing work, family, and other commitments as part of the school’s Forever Learning Initiative.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford