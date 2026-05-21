Blue Ridge Music Center kicks off 25th concert season

The Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax, Virginia, kicks off its 25th season of concerts in the outdoor amphitheater this weekend.

The Center was the brainchild of the late folklorist Joe Wilson. He had a vision of creating a space to educate people about the old-time music that gave birth to bluegrass, country and folk traditions. Today, some 40,000 visitors pass through the Center each year.

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Chief Operations Officer Richard Emmett says highlights for him include Doc Watson and David Holt’s concert in 2011.

"It was one of Doc's last performances outside of Merle Fest," says Emmett. "David leading Doc out onto the stage — it's an iconic image for me, and it's indelible and imprinted in my memory."

Another memorable performance for Emmett: Greensboro native Rhiannen Giddens, who champions people whose contributions to American musical history have often been overlooked or erased.

"That authenticity and her willingness to go back and find that history to show people that it was a multiplicity of diverse traditions and peoples that kind of made traditional roots and folk music," he says. "And it's a good story that we need to hear, especially in these times."

He says those stories continue at the museum and on stage in the outdoor amphitheater. This weekend’s concert features Grammy Award-winning country songwriter Shawn Camp and his band.

"These are notable Nashville session players — play with everybody — they’re called on to be on records all the time," says Emmett.

Wayne Henderson & Friends will also take the stage.

"He's our Blue Ridge Mountain treasure — finger-picking guitarist, world-renowned — but also a great luthier who's approaching guitar number 989," he says.

The summer concert series begins Saturday night, rain or shine, at the Blue Ridge Music Center at Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

